Paytm plans to inculcate messaging feature soon!

India’s largest mobile wallet company, Paytm is planning to roll out a messaging feature in the app as this app has more than 225 million users and over 5 million offline merchants in India and this move is aimed to take on social messaging apps like WhatsApp, Hike and Messenger.

According to media reports, Paytm is planning to roll out this feature in the coming weeks but till now there has been no official announcement made by the company regarding this matter.

On the other hand social messaging apps like WhatsApp and Hike are planning to integrate the payment features in their respective apps. WhatsApp has over 200 million monthly active users and is planning to launch peer-to-peer payments service in India in order to monetize its user base.

Paytm said in a statement, “Mobile is transforming the way consumers interact with their favorite brands. This shift in consumer behavior led us towards pushing for deeper engagement for our merchant partners.”