People are appreciating the kind of films I am doing: Rajkummar

Mumbai: Bollywood’s versatile actor Rajkummar Rao who will next be seen in the forthcoming movie ‘Omerta’, said that it is very encouraging that people are appreciating his work and the kind films he is doing and that he like female attention as well.

While talking with the media in an interview, Rao went on to say: “I like attention. I like female attention as well. It is very overwhelming. I have seen that there is growth in the amount of people who used to like me and it has gone up thanks to the whole of last year.”

He further went on to say: “It is very encouraging also in a way… People like me, they are appreciating my work and the kind of films that I am doing.”

Speaking about the importance of reinvent with each project, Rajkummar added: “Otherwise it gets boring. Once you find your comfort zone and you keep working in that comfort zone, after a while it gets very boring. You have to keep evolving and keep growing. And growth only happens when you push yourself.”

Last year in particular was good for Rajkummar as his film “Newton” became India’s official entry for the Oscars — though it could not make it to the final list.