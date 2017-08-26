People can now register their interest in JioPhone only!

The famous company Reliance Jio headed by Mukesh Ambani suspended their pre-booking for JioPhone for some time now but all those people who did not register till now can register their interest in JioPhone itself for now.

“We will inform you when the pre-booking resumes,” reads Jio’s site. Clearly, the pre-booking option has been removed for a short period, though there’s no official word on when users will be able to book the device next. Additionally, millions of Indians seems to have pre-booked the Jio 4G VoLTE feature phone, or at least the company’s website says so.”Thank You India! Millions have pre-booked the JioPhone,” reads the home page banner on Jio.com.

People can register their interest in JioPhone by heading to Jio.com. The first banner advertisement on the website is to register for JioPhone. Click on the ‘Register Now’ tab which should take you to a page asking users to register their interest. People need to fill up a form which asks whether they are an individual or a business person. Individuals need to put in their first name, last name, email, phone number, and pincode. Those seeking interest in JioPhone for business purposes need to fill in additional details like company name, PAN number, number of devices required, etc. Just click on the check box asking to accept terms and conditions, and you’re set.

Meanwhile, those who’ve already pre-booked JioPhone can check the status of the device by dialing the number ‘18008908900’. Users will need to share their registered mobile number to know the status of JioPhone. This can be done via MyJio app as well. Open the app and click on ‘My Vouchers’ tab.