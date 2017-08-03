People with thick legs tend to live a longer life

People with skinny legs are at a higher risk of dying from cardiometabolic diseases such as Type 2 diabetes or cardiovascular disease, a recent research claimed. According to study lean people who are metabolically unhealthy but have a normal weight posses a greater risk of dying.

Result of the survey showed that among lean people with skinny legs most probably do not have a good metabolic health.

The main reason behind this problem was a gene which stores fat in the lower limbs and increases the risk of cardiometabolic diseases.

After having defined metabolic health as having less than two risk parameters of the metabolic syndrome, they found that 18 per cent of their lean subjects were metabolically unhealthy.

Such unhealthy lean people may further develop rare diseases like lipodystrophy in which the body is unable to sustain adequate fat reserves.