Plastic Surgery: Boon or Bane for these Bollywood actresses!

Bollywood is known for its glamour, style and fashion and our BTown divas are the beauty icons of females not only in India but overseas as well. The celebs must look presentable at all times hence they focus more on their looks. However there are many celebs who look gorgeous even without a make-up and believes that inner beauty is more important. While some of them are not satisfied with their natural looks and takes help of plastic surgery to enhance their beauty.

In the past few years plastic surgery has become very popular amongst the actresses of the tinsel town. From botox to lip fillers and even nose, our Bollywood ladies have changed their looks with cosmetic surgery. However, some stars improved their looks and managed to look good after the surgery, others did not get the satisfactory results.

Here is the list of top 10 Bollywood actresses who went through plastic surgery and got good or bad response.

Sridevi: The yesteryear actress remained in headlines after she undergone a nose surgery. Earlier, she has quite a large nose but after multiple surgeries the actress succeeded in giving slim and small shape to her nose. You can easily find the difference before and after her plastic surgery. Sridevi achieved stardom and earned applauds for her fantabulous and stunning looks in movies like Chandni, Nagina and Mr. India. But the Chalbaaz girl and the heartthrob of millions is considered as evergreen beauty.

Anushka Sharma: The actress achieved stardom with her excellent performance and natural looks in Shahrukh Khan starrer Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi. But recently she faced criticism for tampering her natural looks. After her lip job, Anushka failed to impress her fans and being mocked on social networking sites. People first noticed a drastic change in her lips when she appeared in one of the talk shows.

Shilpa Shetty: Shilpa Shetty had multiple surgeries in a bid to look more beautiful. There was a time when this bollywood bombshell was an unattractive and an awkward looking girl with a very large nose. But post her surgery, the superstar was transformed into a glam doll. Shilpa’s first nose job proved disastrous for her and she went for repeated plastic surgeries. The actress, who was never considered beautiful, later earned the title of sexiest star in India.

Priyanka Chopra: Miss Piggy Chops has reportedly gone under the knife in order to re-shape her lips. However, PeeCee has always rubbished the reports of her surgery. But the drastic change in her lips hints of a lip job. Even after spending a million bucks on her plastic surgery, the superstar was unable to woo her fans. Priyanka was crowned as Miss World in 2000.

Aishwarya Rai: The former Miss World apparently had nose and lip job. The actress, who was always considered as natural beauty, shocked all her fans with her surgeries. Like other stars, Aishwarya had also denied these claims but difference in her lip size and nose shape can be clearly visible. With her excellent performance in over forty movies, Ash has proved that she is more than just a pretty face. The actress was born with natural beauty but this blue-eyed lady probably opted this procedure to remain in the race of beauty queens.

Kangana Ranaut: The Himachal girl shot to fame with her stunning and fantabulous looks in movies like Gangster and Woh Lamhe. But the beautiful and talented actress decided to transform her looks and for that she opted plastic surgery. Kangana had undergone a breast enlargement surgery and a lip job as well. Ever since the actress went under the knife, she became talk of the tinsel town for her new sexy avatar. Kangana received praises for her curvy body and grabbed industry’s attention from the movie Rascal in which she flaunted her new assets. Also, Kangana is the most searched Bollywood celebrity on search engine giants, after her surgery.

Kareena Kapoor: The reigning beauty of Bollywood Kareena Kapoor Khan has become the hot topic of discussion ever since she appeared in JP Dutta’s Refugee opposite Abhishek Bachchan. But the beautiful and gorgeous diva reportedly changed her looks through artificial methods. Changes in Kareena’s face can be clearly observed when you look at her before and after pictures. As per the rumors, Bebo has undergone many surgeries like butt implants, nose job and breast implants as well. You can see changes in her jawline and cheeks after the surgery. This glowing beauty has registered her name in the list of successful plastic surgeries of BTown.

Preity Zinta: Bubbly babe Preity Zinta, who was popularly known for her cute looks, reportedly took help of surgeries to look more beautiful. The actress had undergone nose job, face lift, lip fillers and eye lift. But her new looks disappointed her fans. Her before and after pictures shows the changes and confirms about her transformation through plastic surgery. Unfortunately, this surgery did not work for Preity and this might be the reason of disappearance from the big screen.

Katrina Kaif: Despite of her natural beauty, another Bollywood bombshell Katrina Kaif has been speculated to be among the famous tinsel town stars, who have undergone plastic surgery to enhance some of her features. Though the actress always rubbished the reports of her surgeries, but some significant changes to her looks confirms that she has had some surgeries done on her lips, nose and cheeks. This stunning lady has always been known for her natural looks and her modeling career is the evidence of her success.

Shruti Haasan: Daughter of superstar Kamal Haasan and Sarika, Shruti is amongst one of the few Bollywood stars, who successfully undergone the knife to perfect their features. Also, the actress openly admitted to have both nose and lip surgeries. Shruti debuted in Luck with her natural beauty but the actress received praises for her incredible looks when she appeared in Ramaiya Vastavaiya after her plastic surgery.