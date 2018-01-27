Playing Khilji was a challenge for Ranveer

Actor Ranveer Singh stated that people had told him that a hero shouldn’t play the anti-hero but he took it as a challenge playing Khilji in Padmaavat. ‘Padmaavat’, directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, registered opening day collections of Rs 19 crore net, according to the makers.

For Ranveer, whose previous best opening day records were for ‘Gunday’ (Rs 16.12 crore net) and ‘Goliyon Ki Raasleela: Ram-Leela’ (Rs 16 crore net), playing a merciless anti-hero Alauddin Khilji was a gamble. Ranveer said, “It is extremely rare and overwhelming to get this kind of love from the audience. I’m grateful and touched that everyone has been so appreciative of my performance.”

While the critics have lauded that Ranveer has given one of the best villains to Bollywood through his performance, the actor said, “I will be honest — when I was offered Padmaavat, most people were of the opinion that a hero should not play the anti-hero.

“But I believed otherwise. I saw Khilji as a challenge for me, as an actor. And I wanted to take the challenge up. I went with the vision of Sanjay Leela Bhansali and my instinct of what I could achieve with Khilji. “I’m happy that the audiences are seeing and loving a character that both Sanjay sir and I have worked on tirelessly for over two years to bring to life.”