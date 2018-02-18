PM inaugurates new BJP multi-storey office

New Delhi: After the order of Supreme Court that the party offices should be relocated from the area, the Bharatiya Janata Party finally gets its new office which was inaugurated by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi today declaring the multi-storey building as the official new office of BJP. The new address – 6, Deen Dayal Upadhyay Marg – is five kilometres away from the present office, on a street named after a prominent leader of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh or RSS, the BJP’s ideological mentor.

“It was a dream for party workers… has been realised today… the office was constructed under the guidance and vision of Amit Shah,” Arun Singh, BJP’s National General Secretary said ahead of the inauguration which will also see top ministers and leaders in attendance.

The 70-room new office space, the foundation for which was laid by PM Modi and BJP President Amit Shah in August 2016, is a modern, multi-storeyed building with three blocks, spread over a sprawling two acres. The main building is seven-storey high, and the other two on the side have three storeys each, housing the offices of the party president and other senior leaders.

Giant cut-outs of the Prime Minister and the BJP chief along with photos of party patriarch and former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, veteran LK Advani and several top leaders adorn the entrance.

As the party prepares for the general elections next year, the shift is driven by functionality. The BJP led by Amit Shah, who prefers to hold all his meetings at the party office, reportedly believed that the current office was too small and had too few features of a modern office. So, the new headquarters, designed by a Mumbai-based architecture company – is equipped with the latest technological and communication facilities, linking it to its units in states and districts. The BJP chief reportedly visited the site 18 times. closely supervising its construction.

The WiFi office complex includes two large conference halls and a digital library connected to each party office in state capitals and district headquarters. There will be several eateries for party functionaries and visitors.

Underground parking for 200 cars is planned; visitors park on the road outside the current office, leading to jams.

The shift will make the BJP the first major national party to move its office outside Lutyens’ Bungalow Zone, following a Supreme Court directive that party offices should be relocated from the area. Most political parties are headquartered out of bungalows in the VIP zone.