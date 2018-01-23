PM Modi’s speech at Davos

Davos: Prime Minister Narendra Modi today began his speech with ‘namaste’ and talked on several topics amidst loud applause at this year’s World Economic Forum’s plenary session at the Swiss mountain resort of Davos.

PM Modi displayed the India growth story to world leaders and global CEOs asked for countries to unite to tackle what he called the three big challenges that the world faces “climate change, terrorism and a threat to globalisation.”

“Terrorism is dangerous. It is worse when people say there is a difference between ‘good’ and ‘bad’ terror. It is painful to see some youngsters getting radicalised,” PM Modi said. He said “India has always believed in values of integration and unity,” stating that amid fast moving economic and political changes in the world, “peace, stability and security face new and serious challenges.”

PM Modi recalled that the last time an Indian Prime Minister attended the WEF 21 years ago, “India’s GDP in 1997, when the last PM came to Davos, was a little over 400 billion dollars. It has grown six times since.” PM Modi is the first Indian Prime Minister to give the plenary speech at the WEF and the first to attend the Davos summit in 20 years, since HD Deve Gowda’s visit in 1997.