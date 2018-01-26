PM Narendra Modi greets citizens on 69th Republic Day

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday greeted citizens on the occasion of 69th Republic Day celebrations. “Greetings on #RepublicDay. Jai Hind,” Modi said in a tweet.

India will be showcasing its military prowess, culture and diversity in the presence of leaders of the 10 ASEAN nations who will attend the event at the Rajpath as chief guests.

There will be a march past by the Army personnel carrying the ASEAN flag at the Republic Day parade, where 23 tableaux, including those representing various states, ministries, the All India Radio (AIR) among others, will roll down the Rajpath.

The city has been wrapped in an unprecedented security blanket with thousands of security personnel keeping a hawk-eyed vigil to prevent any terror strike or untoward incident during the celebrations.