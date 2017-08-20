PM Narendra Modi to his ministers: Avoid 5-star hotels, PSUs vehicles

New Delhi: Once again in ‘attacking’ mode, PM Narendra Modi has cautioned his ministers from staying in five-star hotels and taking benefit from public-sector undertakings.

If sources are to be believed, Modi is not pleased with some ministers, who had opted for staying in luxurious hotels on official duty rather than on the accommodation provided by the government.

As a matter of fact, Modi even told ministers that he was very much disappointed with report which clearly depicts number of ministers used vehicles from PSUs under their ministries for personal use.

According to PM, he will not tolerate misuse of vehicles of PSUs.

On an expected note, this stance of Narendra Modi has created hullabaloo among some ministers and they have instructed their officials to make sure that apart from official duty, no vehicles from PSUs are included for their use.

“While officers are entitled to various classes of air travel depending on seniority, utmost economy would need to be observed while exercising the choice keeping the limitations of budget in mind. However, there would no bookings in the first class,” said an office memorandum.