PNB bank case: CBI arrests internal auditor

NEW DELHI: A police spokesman gave information that the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Wednesday arrested an auditor of a Punjab National Bank branch at the centre of an alleged $2 billion fraud bringing the number of bank employees held to seven as the investigation widens.

The official also said that the arrested auditor has been identified as MK Sharma, Chief Manager rank of PNB.

According to the CBI official, Sharma was allegedly responsible for auditing the systems and practices of PNB, Brady House Branch in Mumbai and report the deficiencies to Zonal Audit Office.

The CBI official also said that Sharma would be produced in a court in Mumbai on Thursday.

Diamond trader Modi and owner of Gitanjali Gems, Mehul Choksi have been accused of defrauding the PNB of Rs 12,600 crore, with Rs 1,300 being added to the fraud kitty on Monday night.

Earlier, the amount stood at Rs 11,300 crore.