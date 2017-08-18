Poland to Host INDIAN FILM FESTIVAL for the first time

Warsaw: More than 500 friends from the Indian community attended the mega celebrations of the first ever Indian Film Festival in Poland which will take place in October from 7th – 10th October 2017 in Krakow, Warsaw organized by Indian Film Festival Worldwide.

His Excellency Sh. Ajay Bisaria, Ambassador of India to Poland & Lithuania hoisted the national flag amidst joyous fervor and patriotic celebrations on a bright & sunny day in Warsaw.

Sharing his delight on this historic moment, Sh. Bisaria said,” The Indian Film Festival is aimed to be a bridge between the Indian & Polish Film Industries devoted to a greater appreciation of cinema and culture by showcasing Indian Films to the Polish Audiences and opening new avenues of bilateral cooperation between the two countries via cinema.

The Co-Founders & Curators of IFFW, Captain Rahul Bali & Sh. R C Dalal were also present during this announcement and addressed the gathering to gave them an insight into the Indian Film Festival that is sure to generate euphoria about India in Poland via cinema.

“It’s a matter of great pride and honour for us to be organising the first ever Indian Film Festival in Poland. We look forward to introducing this beautiful country which has largely remained unexplored till now to the ever growing Indian Film Industry and seek to develop a lot of synergy between them.” said Captain Rahul Bali.

Speaking on the occasion Sh. RC Dalal said, “IFF Poland shall be an annual event which shall feature a rich mix of programs designed to build and support the growing interest of the Indian film industry in Poland. This year we shall showcase 8 path breaking films from India and the festival shall also witness the attendance of some award winning film makers from India.”