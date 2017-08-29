Police recovers old currency worth Rs 30 lakh from Ravidas Mehrotra’s car, two arrested

Lucknow: Two people have been detained by the Lucknow Police with Rs 50 lakh worth of old currency from the SUV last night in city’s GomtiNagar area.

Police gave information that three persons were detained with old currency worth rupees 30 lakh. The key aspect in this regard is that the vehicle from which this old currency has been recovered is registered in the name of former state minister and Samajwadi Party MLA Ravidas Mehrotra.

Police is investigating from the two people who have been detained. According to the information, police was doing checking of the vehicles in Gomti Nagar extension and the SUV car with number (UP 32 EU 7777) instead of stopping began to rush aside. Police coming to action immediately nabbed them and stopped the car and recovered 30 lakh rupees that too if old currency.

During the interrogation, one of the arrested person told his name as Deepak Kumar, the resident of Unnao, while the other one is Mubeen, resident of Daulatganj.