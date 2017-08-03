Political storm brewing in Shivakumar case

Bengaluru/ New Delhi: A political storm is at full swing with Election Commission wanting a report from the Finance Ministry within 48 hours after the Income Tax department searched 60 premises, trying to get details of Karnataka energy minister D K Shivakumar.

IT department recovered Rs 10 crore cash as part of its investigation into an alleged tax evasion case.

The Congress has already gone to the Election Commission after accusing the BJP government of targeting Shivakumar since he has been given the responsibility of conducting the stay of 42 Gujarat Congress MLAs at a Bengaluru resort.

On an expected note, the raids angered the Congress which paralysed proceedings in both Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha.

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley meanwhile has said that the searches had no sort of linkage with Rajya Sabha polls in Gujarat.

Jaitley also hit back at Congress saying whether it is use or abuse of Income Tax department, everything is dependent on recovery made at the time of searches.