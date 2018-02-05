Politics is the conflict in love story: Sudhir Mishra on ‘Daas Dev’

Mumbai: Bollywood filmmaker Sudhir Mishra who will next be releasing his upcoming directorial venture ‘Daas Dev’, said that politics is the conflict in the love drama and that people should not misunderstand the movie as political drama.

At the film’s music launch here on Sunday, Mishra said: “We will also launch the trailer in a few days. People have this misunderstanding that I am not interested in music. I don’t know why people think like that in spite of good music in my films. Music has been important and it’s more so in this film, so I thought we should set the tone of the film with this music launch.”We didn’t want people to misunderstand ‘Daas Dev’ as a political drama. Politics is the conflict in the love story and music is an integral part of the film.”

He was present for the launch with actors Rahul Bhat and Richa Chadha. Richa said the film’s fresh take on “Devdas” is an advantage for them. “We are in a position of advantage because people in the entire country are aware of the classic ‘Devdas’ story.

Hence, the makers will not have to take extra efforts to establish the characters and which is why he (Sudhir Mishra) has flipped their personalities and brought them into today’s time.” Daas Dev” has been described as a film about power, love, and addiction. It also features Aditi Rao Hydari, Vineet Singh, Saurabh Shukla, and Vipin Sharma. It is releasing on March 9.