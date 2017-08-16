Posters of Sonia Gandhi missing surface in Rae Bareli

LUCKNOW: Pretty much straight after posters of Rahul Gandhi ‘missing’ surfaced in Amethi, now its the turn of Sonia Gandhi to go ‘missing’ in Rae Bareli.

Plenty of posters, describing Sonia Gandhi as “missing” along with “a reward for anyone who can locate her”, surfaced overnight at Gora Bazaar, Mahanandpur and the Government Colony in Rae Bareli.

In the poster, it was written that “it was released by the people of Rae Bareli” who were not feeling at ease by the absence of their Loksabha MP.

The posters were removed by Congressmen almost immediately.

Point to be noted here is that Congress chief has not visited her parliamentary constituency this year. Same was the case with Rahul Gandhi that has not visited his parliamentary constituency Amethi since February.

Local Congress leaders are of the view that “this was a campaign by the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)”.