Prabhas to romance Shraddha Kapoor in ‘Saaho’!

Mumbai: Viewers will get to see the new chemistry between the Bhahubai Prabhas and the gorgeous Shraddha Kapoor as subsequent to names of Katrina Kaif, Pooja Hegde and Anushka Shetty were linked, Shraddha Kapoor has been finalised.

The teaser of Prabhas’ ‘Saaho’, featuring some high-octane stunt sequences and a bloodied Prabhas, was released even before the blockbuster success of his film ‘Baahubali: The Conclusion’, but the lead actress was not yet finalised.

The leading lady of the film has been a subject to several reports and conjectures over the last few months.

While it was earlier reported that Katrina Kaif and Pooia Hegde were being considered for the film, Prabhas’ ‘Baahubali’ co-star Anushka Shetty was also reportedly in contention.

However, reports claimed Anushka’s ‘weight issues’ were the reason she was dropped from the project.