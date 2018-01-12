Prabhudheva always takes success and failure with equal spirit

Filmmaker-choreographer and actor Prabhudheva has the opinion that success sheds happiness and also brings an immense pressure for doing better.

Prabhudheva, on Friday treated his fans to question and answer session, where a user asked him how he feels when he has accomplished a task and gains appreciation for it.

“Success always gives happiness but it also brings the pressure of doing better… So I try to keep a cool, take success and failure with equal spirit,” Prabhudheva replied.

Asked about his next “Mercury”, he said: “‘Mercury’ will be an interesting and exciting pan-India release.” Prabhudheva will be seen playing an antagonist for the first time in his career in the Tamil silent film “Mercury”.

Directed by Karthik Subbaraj, the film stars Sananth, Deepak and Remya Nambeesan. A user asked Prabhudheva who is his all time inspiration? “My father,” he replied.

Asked when will he direct a Tamil film next, Prabhudehva said: “Very soon.” A fan asked what would he choose — 1 acting, dancing, direction or producing films. “I’m greedy, I want it all,” he said.