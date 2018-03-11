Prepaid recharge plans: Jio Vs Vodafone Vs Airtel Vs Idea

In order to take on each other, different giant and famous telecom operators like Jio, Vodafone, Airtel and Idea have offered various prepaid recharge plans for its customers just to be the best among all the others. Here’s the comparison:- Jio's prepaid recharge plans with 2GB per day data Jio's prepaid recharge plan priced at Rs. 198 Jio's prepaid recharge plan priced at Rs. 198 offers 56GBs of 4G high speed data for a period of 28 days with a…

In order to take on each other, different giant and famous telecom operators like Jio, Vodafone, Airtel and Idea have offered various prepaid recharge plans for its customers just to be the best among all the others.

Here’s the comparison:-

Jio’s prepaid recharge plans with 2GB per day data

Jio’s prepaid recharge plan priced at Rs. 198

Jio’s prepaid recharge plan priced at Rs. 198 offers 56GBs of 4G high speed data for a period of 28 days with a daily cap of 2GB per day data. This prepaid recharge plan also offers unlimited local, STD and roaming voice calls. Customers also get subscription to host of Jio apps and 100 free SMSes with this prepaid recharge plan. Jio’s Rs. 198 prepaid recharge plan is valid for 28 days.

Jio’s prepaid recharge plan priced at Rs. 398

Jio’s prepaid recharge plan priced at Rs. 398 offers 140GBs of 4G high speed data for a period of 70 days with a daily cap of 2GB per day data. This prepaid recharge plan also offers unlimited local, STD and roaming voice calls. Customers also get subscription to host of Jio apps and 100 free SMSes with this prepaid recharge plan. The validity of this plan is 70 days.

Jio’s prepaid recharge plan priced at Rs. 448

Jio’s prepaid recharge plan priced at Rs. 448 offers 168GBs of 4G high speed data for a period of 84 days with a daily cap of 2GB per day data. This prepaid recharge plan also offers unlimited local, STD and roaming voice calls. Customers also get subscription to host of Jio apps and 100 free SMSes with this prepaid recharge plan. Jio’s Rs. 448 prepaid recharge plan is valid for 84 days.

Jio’s prepaid recharge plan priced at Rs. 498

Jio’s prepaid recharge plan priced at Rs. 448 offers 182GBs of 4G high speed data for a period of 91 days with a daily cap of 2GB per day data. This prepaid recharge plan also offers unlimited local, STD and roaming voice calls. Customers also get subscription to host of Jio apps and 100 free SMSes with this prepaid recharge plan. Jio’s Rs. 448 prepaid recharge plan is valid for 91 days.

Vodafone’s prepaid recharge plan with 2.5GB per day data

Vodafone’s prepaid recharge plan priced at Rs. 348

Vodafone’s Rs. 348 prepaid recharge plan offers 70GBs of 3G/4G data with a daily cap of 2.5GB data. Unlimited local, STD and roaming voice calls are bundled with this plan. 100 free SMSes are also available with this plan. This plan is valid for 28 days.

Airtel’s prepaid recharge plans with 2.5GB per day data

Airtel Rs. 349 prepaid recharge plan

Airtel’s Rs. 349 prepaid recharge plan offers 70GBs of 3G/4G data for a period of 28 days with a daily cap of 2.5GB data, according to Airtel’s website. Local and STD calls as well as national roaming for non-commercial usage are bundled with this prepaid recharge plan. 100 free SMSes are also offered in this prepaid recharge plan. The validity of this pack is 28 days.

Idea’s prepaid recharge plan priced at Rs. 357

Idea’s prepaid recharge plan priced at Rs. 357 offers 56GBs of 3G/4G data for a period of 28 days with a daily cap of 2GB data. Unlimited local, STD and roaming voice calls are available with this prepaid recharge plan. 100 free SMSes are also bundled with this plan. The validity of the plan is 28 days.