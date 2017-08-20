President Ram Nath Kovind all set for Ladakh visit

Ladakh: Indian President Ram Nath Kovind is all set to visit Ladakh.

As president, this is going to be his first visit. During this trip, he will meet and address the troops

Kovind will give the Presidential Colours — one of the biggest honours bestowed upon a unit to recognise top notch service — to the Ladakh Scouts.

Bipin Rawat, army chief General has already visited Ladakh to get an insight of the whole situation.

The presidential visit has come at a crucial juncture when the stand-off between India and China has been raging at Doka La for the past two months.

While India is of the view that both countries withdraw simultaneously, China is of the opinion that India withdraw its troops unilaterally.