Pressure galore for Khattar government

New Delhi: Not much of a surprise that Congress has called the Manohar Lal Khattar government inefficient and incompetent when it comes to dealing with large-scale violence in the state by followers of Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh and demanded imposition of President’s Rule in the state.

To make things even more interesting, other opposition parties like CPI(M), BSP and the CPI also sought immediate dismissal of the Khattar government.

Talking to reporters, Congress spokesperson Abhishek Singhvi said the BJP’s decision not the replace the CM shows “utter arrogance, the infallibility notion that we can do no wrong and how dare anybody in this country question us.”

Demanding Khattar’s dismissal, the CPI(M) Politburo said in a press release, “Despite having knowledge and widespread apprehension of trouble and violence, the BJP government and the chief minister of Haryana did not take adequate preventive measures. This serious dereliction of duty by the state government created a situation of complete breakdown of law and order.”

The Congress is keep on saying that despite knowing everything regarding assembly of thousands of Dera followers in Panchkula, both the Haryana government and the Centre remained “spectators for the last six-seven days”.

“We exhort the Prime Minister to do his raj dharma without fear or favour by immediately promulgating President’s Rule (by) removing this incompetent Chief Minister,” pointed out Abhishek Singhvi.

Also coming into the picture is former Haryana CM Bhupinder Singh Hooda who asked the state cabinet to own moral responsibility and resign. If the Khattar government does not quit, Hooda said, the Centre should impose President’s Rule.

In Hyderabad, CPI general secretary S Sudhakar Reddy told the media, “They have horribly failed. So, Khattar should not continue as the chief minister of Haryana.”

In a statement issued in Lucknow, BSP supremo Mayawati said, “The Khattar government should be immediately dismissed for its absolute laxity and involvement leading to large-scale violence…. This kind of shameful surrender for politics of vote needs to be condemned by all.”