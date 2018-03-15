Price, features & specifications of ‘Huawei Nova 2 Lite’!

The famous Chinese multinational smartphone company Huawei which is famous for its camera quality and metal body, have yet again managed to launch its latest smartphone ‘Huawei Nova 2 Lite’ in the Philippines. The smartphone is currently up for pre-order in the country, and will go on sale on March 23 at PHP 9,990 (roughly Rs. 12,500). The smartphone is Huawei's new mid-range offering and comes with up to 3GB RAM, bears a 5.99-inch 18:9 bezel-less display, and sports a…

The famous Chinese multinational smartphone company Huawei which is famous for its camera quality and metal body, have yet again managed to launch its latest smartphone ‘Huawei Nova 2 Lite’ in the Philippines. The smartphone is currently up for pre-order in the country, and will go on sale on March 23 at PHP 9,990 (roughly Rs. 12,500).

The smartphone is Huawei’s new mid-range offering and comes with up to 3GB RAM, bears a 5.99-inch 18:9 bezel-less display, and sports a dual-camera setup.

The Huawei Nova 2 Lite runs Android 8.0 Oreo-based EMUI 8.0. As mentioned, it sports a 5.99-inch HD+ IPS (720×1440 pixels) display with an 18:9 aspect ratio. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 octa-core SoC, coupled with 3GB of RAM.

In terms of optics, Huawei Nova 2 Lite comes with a dual camera setup. Huawei has added a primary 13-megapixel camera and a 2-megapixel secondary camera. The smartphone also sports an 8-megapixel selfie camera, without LED flash support. As mentioned, the smartphone also comes with Face Unlock support.

The smartphone comes in only one inbuilt storage option – 32GB, which is expandable via microSD card (up to 128GB). Notably, the Huawei Nova 2 Lite sports a metal unibody design and comes in two colour variants – Black and Blue. Also, the phone is fuelled by a 3000mAh battery.

Connectivity options include 4G LTE, VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth, GPS, and a Micro-USB port. Sensors on board the Huawei Nova 2 Lite include an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, and proximity sensor. As mentioned, it also has a fingerprint sensor. In terms of dimensions, the smartphone measures 76.7×158.3×7.8mm and weighs 155 grams.

Meanwhile, there are no details available about the global availability of the Huawei Nova 2 Lite as of now. Huawei is currently set to launch its flagship smartphone series – Huawei P20 – on March 27 in Paris, France. Several leaks, rumours, and teasers have already revealed many specifications and price details of all the three smartphones – Huawei P20, Huawei P20 Pro, Huawei P20 Lite – in the lineup.