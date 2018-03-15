Price, features & specifications of ‘Huawei Nova 2 Lite’!

The famous Chinese multinational smartphone company Huawei which is famous for its camera quality and metal body, have yet again managed to launch its latest smartphone ‘Huawei Nova 2 Lite’ in the Philippines. The smartphone is currently up for pre-order in the country, and will go on sale on March 23 at PHP 9,990 (roughly Rs. 12,500).
The smartphone is Huawei’s new mid-range offering and comes with up to 3GB RAM, bears a 5.99-inch 18:9 bezel-less display, and sports a dual-camera setup.
The Huawei Nova 2 Lite runs Android 8.0 Oreo-based EMUI 8.0. As mentioned, it sports a 5.99-inch HD+ IPS (720×1440 pixels) display with an 18:9 aspect ratio. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 octa-core SoC, coupled with 3GB of RAM.
In terms of optics, Huawei Nova 2 Lite comes with a dual camera setup. Huawei has added a primary 13-megapixel camera and a 2-megapixel secondary camera. The smartphone also sports an 8-megapixel selfie camera, without LED flash support. As mentioned, the smartphone also comes with Face Unlock support.
The smartphone comes in only one inbuilt storage option – 32GB, which is expandable via microSD card (up to 128GB). Notably, the Huawei Nova 2 Lite sports a metal unibody design and comes in two colour variants – Black and Blue. Also, the phone is fuelled by a 3000mAh battery.
Connectivity options include 4G LTE, VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth, GPS, and a Micro-USB port. Sensors on board the Huawei Nova 2 Lite include an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, and proximity sensor. As mentioned, it also has a fingerprint sensor. In terms of dimensions, the smartphone measures 76.7×158.3×7.8mm and weighs 155 grams.
Meanwhile, there are no details available about the global availability of the Huawei Nova 2 Lite as of now. Huawei is currently set to launch its flagship smartphone series – Huawei P20 – on March 27 in Paris, France. Several leaks, rumours, and teasers have already revealed many specifications and price details of all the three smartphones – Huawei P20, Huawei P20 Pro, Huawei P20 Lite – in the lineup.