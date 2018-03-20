Price, specifications & features of ‘Honda CBR 250R’!

The famous automobile company Honda have yet again managed to launch its brand new motorcycle ‘Honda CBR 250R’, the quarter-litre sports bike has been priced at Rs 1.64 lakh. The 2018 Honda CBR 250R doesn't look much different from the previous model and continues to look like a baby VFR 1200F. The limited visual changes in the motorcycle include a new LED headlamp cluster and revised paint schemes - grey-orange, grey-green, yellow and red. The chief update has been introduced…

The famous automobile company Honda have yet again managed to launch its brand new motorcycle ‘Honda CBR 250R’, the quarter-litre sports bike has been priced at Rs 1.64 lakh.

The 2018 Honda CBR 250R doesn’t look much different from the previous model and continues to look like a baby VFR 1200F. The limited visual changes in the motorcycle include a new LED headlamp cluster and revised paint schemes – grey-orange, grey-green, yellow and red.

The chief update has been introduced to its 249.6cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine which now complies with stringent BS-IV emission standards. Mated to a six-speed gearbox, the fuel-injected motor delivers 26.5PS of power at 8,500rpm and a peak torque of 22.9Nm at 7,000rpm. The bike claims a top speed of 135kmph.

There is no change in any of the dimensions of the motorcycle and the features remain untouched too. The Honda CBR 250R comes with the same telescopic front and pro-link rear mono-shock suspension. The bike runs on 110 section front and 140 section rear tubeless tyre, and the braking power comes from a 296mm front and 220mm rear disc brake.

HMSI also discontinued its CBR 150R after the ban on sales of the BS-III compliant models, however, there is no word on the launch of the smaller capacity CBR as of now.