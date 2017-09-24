Prime Minister Narendra Modi Mann Ki Baat completes three years

New Delhi: PM Narendra Modi address the nation today through his monthly Mann ki Baat programme, which completes three years today.

This was the 36th edition of the programme that is quite famous among masses, cutting across age groups.

Narendra Modi has been using the Mann ki Baat platform to particularly reach out to the youth and seek their active participation in nation-building.

Talking about the previous Mann ki Baat on August 27, Narendra Modi had expressed his concern over the violence in Haryana following Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh’s conviction and sentencing in the rape cases.

“In my address from the ramparts of the Red Fort, I had said that violence in the name of faith will not be tolerated, whether it is communal belief systems, whether it is subscribing to political ideologies, whether it is allegiance to a person or customs and traditions. No one has the right to take the law into one’s own hands in the name of one’s beliefs,” the Prime Minister said in Mann ki Baat address last month. This time around, he focused on below mentioned issues.

Role of media in furthering the cause of Swachh Bharat has been vital. Be it electronic or print media, they have demonstrated what Swachhata Hi Seva is about.

I am delighted to see the support towards Swachhata Hi Seva movement. People are actively contributing to a Swachh Bharat, said the Prime Minister on Mann ki Baat.