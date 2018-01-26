Prime Minister pays tribute at Amar Jawan Jyoti

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday paid tribute to soldiers who laid down their lives for the country by laying a wreath at the Amar Jawan Jyoti at India Gate on the occasion of Republic Day.

Modi was accompanied by Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Army Chief General Bipin Rawat, Air Force chief Air Chief Marshal BS Dhanoa and Navy Chief Admiral Sunil Lanba.

After laying the wreath, Modi observed a two-minute silence to pay tribute to the fallen soldiers.