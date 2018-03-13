Principal did sexual harassment to us, allege National college students

Lucknow: Principal of the National Inter College Uma Sahankar Singh has been accused of sexual harassment by the students leading to protest outside the college and his residence. Girl students blamed Principal of molestation and said that he used to call students in his office and indulged in dirty talks with them. He even used to visit their home and say that he will stay with them and wants good home cooked food. Some students alleged that even the women…

Lucknow: Principal of the National Inter College Uma Sahankar Singh has been accused of sexual harassment by the students leading to protest outside the college and his residence.

Girl students blamed Principal of molestation and said that he used to call students in his office and indulged in dirty talks with them. He even used to visit their home and say that he will stay with them and wants good home cooked food.

Some students alleged that even the women teachers who came for the exam duty were also harassed by the principal. Students and their family members staged protest outside the college.