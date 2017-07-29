Pritam showers praise for Rishi Kapoor

Mumbai: Music composer Pritam today heaped praise for the veteran actor Rishi Kapoor and stated that he respects Rishi Kapoor a lot as he is a senior and has grown up watching his films.

The alleged controversy was that in an interview with a tabloid, Rishi Kapoor had reportedly slammed director Anurag Basu for being “irresponsible” with the film, which was in the making for over three years.

Kapoor had also called out Pritam for delivering the music just a week before the films release.

However, Pritam says, “I have spent enough time in the industry to not believe any interview verbatim. Unless I get a personal message, I dont believe in anything.

“Rishi ji is somebody I respect a lot, he is a senior, Ive grown up watching his films. On top of it, he is Ranbirs dad. I am in love with Ranbir for his talent and the person he is.”