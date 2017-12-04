Priyanka Chopra happy to see filmmakers looking for something new

Actress Priyanka Chopra today went on to say that she is happy to see filmmakers who push the envelope with something new.

“Shoot or not to shoot? You get to decide what happens next in the trailer for ‘Monsoon Shootout’. What a cool idea! So glad to see filmmakers innovate and push boundaries of the filmmaking process,” Priyanka tweeted as she shared the trailer on social media.

Priyanka also congratulated the film’s producer Guneet Monga and the team by saying it is “great stuff”.

A story woven on the concept of making life-altering choices, the film has been directed by Amit Kumar.

“Monsoon Shootout” premiered at Cannes and won Best Thriller in several festivals internationally. The film stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Vijay Varma, Tannishtha Chatterjee and Neeraj Kabi. It will release on December 15.

Monga was happy with Priyanka’s support.

“It is indeed very kind of Priyanka to instantly agree and extend her support. She has produced and supported several independent films. She is a global icon and an amazingly talented actress who has a great sense of good content. It’s humbling to see someone like her to come forth in support of our film,” Monga had said earlier.