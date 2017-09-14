Priyanka Chopra to grace Emmy Awards again

Mumbai: Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra who has become a household name across the globe, is once again all set to grace the 69th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles.

Last year, PeeCee appeared at the Emmys and rocked the red carpet with Tom Hiddlestone. The actress looked fabulous and earned applauds for her beautiful red gown designed by Jason Wu, one of the famous designers of Hollywood. Twitter went gaga over her red dress and her now famous twirl.

As per the sources, this year too Priyanka is invited to present a trophy at the Emmy Awards. The event will take place on Sunday at the Microsoft Theatre in Downtown LA, California.

Apart from Priyanka, Nicole Kidman, Oprah Winfrey, Jim Parsons, Seth Meyers will also be presenting awards at the Emmys.