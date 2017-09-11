Priyanka Chopra to star opposite Aamir Khan in Rakesh Sharma biopic!

Mumbai: Sexy Siren Priyanka Chopra is in talks to play a pivotal role in Rakesh Sharma biopic opposite Mr. Perfectionist Aamir Khan.

If sources are to be believed, Priyanka will play the role of Aamir’s wife in Rakesh Sharma biopic titled Saare Jahan Se Achcha. If PeeCee will get finalized for this film, then for the first time both the actors will be seen together on the silver screen.

As per the sources, B-Towns desi girl, who was busy in her Hollywood projects, now wants to return to Bollywood and she may consider Saare Jahan se Achcha and love to join hands with Aamir.