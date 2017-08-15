Priyanka Gandhi as Congress working president: Party says ‘No Chance’

New Delhi: The Congress has dismissed that Sonia Gandhi was choosing Priyanka Gandhi as working president . .

Priyanka’s personal assistant P Sahay has termed this speculation as “complete fabrication”. According to Sahay, there was no such discussion in this regard at all.

It is worthwhile pointing out there was buzz in the media after the Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting on August 8 that Sonia Gandhi broached the possibility of Priyanka as working president of the party with senior leaders.

While there have been demands within the party circle that Priyanka Gandhi should be given some responsibility in the Congress, Priyanka has restricted herself mainly to Amethi and Rae Barelli.

Sonia said in CWC meeting that a young face is the order of the day if party want to do well in 2019.