Producing film not that easy, says Manoj Bajpayee

Actor Manoj Bajpayee today said that producing a film is not an easy task when you are also a lead actor in the movie. Bajpayee was talking to media ahead of the release of his first production “Missing”.

Manoj was interacting with the media along with other stars Tabu and Mukul Abhyankar to promote “Missing” on Tuesday here.

The actor has turned producer for the first time and spoke about his experience: “It was a difficult thing.

“I wouldn’t say it was a cakewalk because this was a job that I have never done before but the pressure of the film was taken by many capable people like line producers and executive producers.

“However, at the end of the day, taking a final call was always in my hand and taking the right decision was a difficult task because on one day you are playing the lead role in the film and the next day when you are doing a scene the executive producer suddenly starts telling you about the problem he is facing and he doesn’t know which way to go.

“In that kind of circumstances when your mind is completely stuck in the role, you have to take a fantastic decision for the entire production,” he added.