Prof. Osama and Dr Gita Khanna throw light on advantages of Hysteroscopy

Lucknow: It happened to be a great learning day for 100 odd gynecologists who had gathered at Ajanta Hospital & IVF Centre to attend an international hands-on workshop of Hysteroscopy. It was special as Prof Osama Shawki(from Egypt), King of hesteroscopy, shared his experience with these doctors. The two-day workshop was organized under the aegies of IAGE ( Indian Association of Gynecological Endoscopists) and Dr Gita Khanna, a renowned IVF expert was the organizing secretary of the workshop. Hysteroscopy is…

Lucknow: It happened to be a great learning day for 100 odd gynecologists who had gathered at Ajanta Hospital & IVF Centre to attend an international hands-on workshop of Hysteroscopy. It was special as Prof Osama Shawki(from Egypt), King of hesteroscopy, shared his experience with these doctors. The two-day workshop was organized under the aegies of IAGE ( Indian Association of Gynecological Endoscopists) and Dr Gita Khanna, a renowned IVF expert was the organizing secretary of the workshop.

Hysteroscopy is an emerging sunshine in dark life of infertile couples and those who have lost all hopes to have their own child after experiencing recurrent pregnancy losses. It is the best and the only tool for direct visualization of the uterine cavity and it is also used to diagnose and treat problems of the uterus.

The biggest advantage of hysteroscopy is that it is a type of NOTES (Natural Orifice Tran luminal Endoscopic Surgery, a scar less surgery which requires a minimal period of hospital stay and is also called as day-care surgery. Hysteroscopy is a lighted telescope which is inserted through vagina into uterus and this procedure can be done under general anaesthesia or local to block the pain.

IVF Expert Dr Gita Khanna added that Hysteroscopy offers the advantage of direct visualization of uterine cavity while giving the option of collective histological biopsy samples under visual control. It can be done as an OPD procedure to diagnose cause of unexplained infertility, unexplained normal uterine bleeding and recurrent miscarriages. Hysteroscopy can also be used to confirm abnormal HSG findings and transvaginal Ultrasonography findings and the good thing about it is that patients will be able to go home shortly after the procedure.

Some specific uterine surgeries can be performed with the help of hysteroscopy such as removing uterine cavity adhesions (that may occur because of infection or post surgery), division of uterine septa, removal of polyps and myomal bulging into the uterine cavity along with removal of missing Cu-T (IUCDs) and foreign bodies. Patients with excessive bleeding during menses can get benefit by laser guided endometrial (uterine lining) destruction with the help of Hysteroscopy.