Projecting Tiger as ordinary man not feasible: Ahmed Khan

Choreographer-director Ahmed Khan has the opinion that actor Tiger Shroff is so much talented and his screen presence is so strong that projecting him as an ordinary man does not seem feasible.

Talking to media he said: “Tiger has all the good things rolled in one. He is a great looking guy with flawless dancing ability and a great physique that girls go gaga over. His smile, his eyes and his screen presence is so strong that one cannot shoot any regular scene with Tiger Shroff. As a director, it was challenging for me.”

As a choreographer, Khan has worked with Tiger earlier for songs like “Zindagi aa raha hoon main” and “Chal wahan jaate hain”.

“In those videos, I explored the dancer and actor side of Tiger. And in ‘Baaghi 2’, I explored the action hero in him. I choreographed all the action sequences. The best part of working with Tiger is that he amplifies my ideas with his performance, and that takes it to the next level.

“Perhaps that is why he managed to achieve the high scale in ‘Baaghi 2’, matching up to international standards,” Khan said.