Proud Moment: 70th Army Day celebrated with great zeal

NEW DELHI: It was a proud moment for the Indians as Indian Army celebrated the 70th Army Day with parades and shows at its major locations across the country.

The celebration marks the day Field Marshal KM Cariappa took over as the first Indian chief of the nation’s Army in 1949. The showcase event of the Army Day is the annual parade at the Cariappa Parade Ground in New Delhi. The parade was reviewed by Army chief General Bipin Rawat. He also presented gallantry and other awards to his personnel.

The headquarter locations of the Indian Army’s various commands and other wings also featured celebrations and parades. Army Day is celebrated on January 15 every year. This was the day in 1949 that the then Lieutenant General Cariappa took over from Lt Gen Roy Butcher to become the first Indian the commander-in-chief of the Indian Army.

Top government and military figures greeted the Army on its day. “On Army Day, greetings to the valiant men and women of the Indian Army, to veterans and to families of those who have worn the uniform. You are our nation’s pride, the sentinels of our liberty. Citizens sleep securely knowing you are ever awake and ever vigilant,” tweeted President Ram Nath Kovind, the Supreme Commander of the Indian Armed Forces.