Provide adequate break between series: Ravi Shastri to BCCI

Team India head coach Ravi Shastri is not happy with the continues play that Indian team is going though and has urged the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to made sure that Indian cricket team gets adequate break between series in future to avoid player burnout.

Shastri, who joined the Committee of Administrators (CoA) meet on Friday via video link, shared his thoughts after his first tour since succeeding Anil Kumble as coach of the Indian team.

Shastri was unhappy with the limited gap between home series against Sri Lanka and the South Africa tour which starts in January next year. There will only be a one week gap between the two series.

India will play a series of five ODIs and three T20Is against Australia from September 17 to October 13. Four days later the team will play a series against New Zealand which will go on till November 7.

A week later Sri Lanka will play a full series against India from November 15 to December 24. Then, the team will be off to South Africa on December 28 where they will play three T20s, three ODIs followed by four Test matches.

He spoke about how England and Australia schedule tours where cricketers can take a Christmas break even on away tours and come back. India will be starting their home series against New Zealand during the Diwali period.