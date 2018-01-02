Psycho killer creates havoc in Haryana’s Palwal, kills six with iron rod

In a shocking event that took place in Palwal area of Haryana, a man was arrested for killing as many as six people with an iron rod at different locations within two hours.

The incident is a weird one as it happened within 100 metres of the police station happened between 2 to 4 am and was recorded in a CCTV camera that led to the arrest of the killer.

The video is now circulating on several media platforms and shows a retired officer can be seen roaming around with an iron rod in his hand.

According to the reports, out of the six deaths one took place inside a hospital while some took place at foot path. All the victims were attacked by an iron rod. The accused who is being termed as a ‘psycho’ even tried to attack cops when they tried to nab him. Though the exact cause of deaths is not known yet but the police is investigating as to why the extreme step was taken.