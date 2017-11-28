Pujara clinches No.2 spot in ICC Test ranking

Dubai: Indian batsmen Cheteshwar Pujara has managed to reclaim the No.2 Test spot in the latest ICC rankings. On the other hand skipper Virat Kohli is at No.5 place.

Pujara, who stroked a brilliant 143 in the second Test against Sri Lanka in the Nagpur Test, leapfrogged England captain Joe Root and New Zealand captain Kane Williamson in the batting chart led by Australia skipper Steven Smith.

Smith fired a magnificent unbeaten 141, his 21st century in his 57th Test, which was the cornerstone of Australia’s 10-wicket victory over England in the Ashes opener in Brisbane.

For Pujara, this is the third time the Saurashtra right-hander has claimed the second rank, having first reached the position after the Ranchi Test against Australia in March, and then again in August, after scoring 133 against Sri Lanka in Colombo.

Pujara has been rewarded with 22 points, which have lifted him from fourth to second on a career-high 888 points. On the other hand, Kohli, who struck his fifth Test double-hundred in Nagpur, added 60 points to take his tally to 877 points.

India opener Murali Vijay and middle-order batsman Rohit Sharma, who were the other centurions in the just-concluded Test, have also made impressive gains.