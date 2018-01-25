Pujara hopeful of India’s fightback in third Test

After getting bowled out for a mere total of 187 in the first innings of the third Test match against South Africa, Indian batsman Pujara is hopeful that the team will bounce back in the coming days.

The visitors continued their poor show with the bat in the first two Tests and were bundled out for 187 runs on the opening day at the Wanderers Stadium here. Pujara, dismissed on 50, was one of only three Indian batsmen along with skipper Virat Kohli (54) and Bhuvneshwar Kumar (30) to reach double figures.

However, with the Proteas losing opener Aiden Markram early in their first innings, Pujara asserted that a fighting performance by the Indian pacers may prove to be crucial.

“It was one of the toughest pitches I’ve batted on. I really had to work hard to score runs. Overall, we batted well. The runs on the board are sufficient and we can bowl them out. I think it’s a good batting effort at the end of the day,” Pujara told the media at the end of the day’s play.