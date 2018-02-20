Pulkit Samrat has a new mantra to move ahead

Actor Pulkit Samrat, who starred in the 2017 hit film ‘Fukrey Returns’ and is now tied up with two movies, said he does not get affected by success or failure and prefers to move on with his next project.

His two films, ‘3 Storeys’ and ‘Veerey Ki Wedding’, are releasing in March. Asked if he is feeling the pressure to deliver more hit movies, Pulkit said, “I do not carry hangover of success to my new film. For me, every film is a new assignment. Therefore, I start it with fresh energy. I don’t let success or failure affect me.”

Though he has worked in some of the successful films like ‘Fukrey’ and ‘Fukrey Returns’, most of his solo lead movies such as ‘Sanam Re’ and ‘Junooniyat’ failed to work at the box office.