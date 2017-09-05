Punjab also feel the brunt of Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh

Chandigarh: First thing first, while the mediapersons of Punjab focused largely on the mayhem caused by Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh’s supporters in Haryana, it is worthwhile pointing out that much of the wanton violence and destruction in Punjab went under-reported.

Also, it has come into noticed now that the state was not able to gather intelligence on the entry of people from Punjab into Panchkula and pass it on the Centre or Haryana. As a matter of fact, of the 32 people that died in the violence, 10 were from Punjab, according to central government sources.

If sources are to be believed, a powerhouse in Sadanvas village was set ablaze by Dera mobs. So was the railway station in Gulawana village. At Sangat Madi in Bathinda, miscreants even tried to burn down an entire telephone exchange. In Banawali and Musa, two petrol pumps were gutted and damaged by Dera supporters.

Not a pretty scene to say the least when a rampaging miscreants set ablaze two cars of the Mansa income tax department. A mob shattered windows of the Kasbaya Handia service centre. In Manakpur, furniture in the office of the principal of a primary school were also set ablaze.

After a fire broke out at the railway ration at Malot, the counter room was reduced to ashes.

Things does not end here. You would be surprise to know that a cooperative society was burned in Pinda Nahi in Nangal district. A powerhouse in Sangrur and a godown in Khokhar Kalan were set on fire.

On the other side of the coin, the fund-starved Punjab government is preparing bills pertaining to the loss caused by the fanatics to public and private property, besides the cost of force deployment at various places.

On an expected note, Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh has asked all departments to prepare a list of properties which were damaged by the Dera supporters on the Panchkula court’s final judgement day.