Punjab Governor V.P. Singh wish nation on Maha Shivratri

Punjab Governor and Chandigarh Administrator V.P. Singh Badnore today extended greetings on Maha Shivratri, the festival dedicated to Lord Shiva.

“The day reminds us of our pursuit of truth and understanding and symbolises salvation, devotion, dedication and fulfilment in human life,” he said in a statement.

The Governor appealed to the people to celebrate the festival collectively, rising above the considerations of caste, creed and religion. Such occasions strengthen the bonds of amity, love and secular temperament amongst all sections, added Badnore.