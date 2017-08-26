PV Sindhu on a roll, got better of Chinese player once again

Glasgow: It’s keep getting better for PV Sindhu as she claimed the fifth Chinese scalp of her World Championships career.

Sindhu is now assured of a bronze medal, a stunning third podium at the annual meet.

Coming to the Chinese side of things, Sindhu has beaten the likes of Yihan Wang, Xuerui Li, Shixian Wang from the earlier generation and current top-ranked Sun Yu till date, and is going to face the latest Chinese hope, 19-year-old Chen Yufei, in Saturday’s semifinal.

In the match, Sindhu got the better of Sun Yu 21-14, 21-9 in the quarterfinals, ensuring that she’s never lost to a Chinese at the Worlds. Winning the match in just 39-minute, Sindhu was at her best throughout.

There is no denying the fact that it was a comprehensive display in ensuring what has become a consistent medal for the Hyderabadi at the Worlds, though she runs into Yufei, who defeated the Indian the last time they met.

India’s performance at the World Championships has been steady in the last seven years.

“I went on the court thinking I need to give my best and play my game. Last time I played her I lost in Dubai. It wasn’t easy and each point was important to me, even although I was leading,” she said. Sindhu had played a marathon 86-minute match in the pre-quarterfinals, and stressed that she was up to the challenge while ensuring the medal. “I was prepared. I went back immediately and recovered and rested well. Even though it was a long match, you tend to get used to it. In big tournaments, I have played many long matches,” she said.

“Sun Yu wasn’t considered strong enough for Sindhu. The badminton association is looking to 2020 and is patient with the results with the current lot. Even Chen Yufei is not very well-known because she’s yet to prove herself at the Asian Games, Worlds or Olympics even if she’s beaten Sindhu already. Saina Nehwal was seen as India’s No.1 when she challenged the Chinese at the London Games, and now it’s Sindhu,” he said.