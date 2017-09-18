PV Sindhu wins Korea Open title

HYDERABAD: Star shuttler PV Sindhu defeated Nozomi Okuhara and become the first Indian to clinch the Korea Open Super Series title.

It was a brilliant performance by the young talented Sindhu and as she won the title she lifted her arms in delight after defeating the Japanese world champion. “It’s a very good match and I am happy to beat her. Both of us fought hard as anyone wants to win the final. Maybe it’s sweet revenge in the end,” Sindhu stated to media.

Sindhu also praised her opponent and said: “With players like Okuhara you have to expect long rallies. I realised that I needed to be very patient and avoided making mistakes, said Sindhu, who pocketed around R 29 lakh with this victory.

By making a splendid recovery in the first game Sindhu made her inten clear. Trailing 18-20 with Okuhara jus a point away from victory, Sindhu came up with a four-point burst to surprise her rival.