Pyongyang publish images of new model of ICBM

North Korea today published photographs of its new model of the intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) that was launched a day earlier under the supervision of its leader Kim Jong-un.

A large gallery of 42 photos published by the state newspaper Rodong Sinmun, unveiled the ICBM Hwasong-15 that has a rounded tip sitting on a transporter erector launcher (TEL) that has nine wheels on each side. Kim has described the vehicle as “impeccable,” according to the North Korean newspaper.

On Wednesday North Korea announced that its latest missile was capable of carrying a large nuclear warhead and reaching the entire US mainland, Efe news reported. It also said that with this latest test it has managed to complete its “nuclear force”, the Efe news reported.

The images released on Thursday showed the preparation for the launch and the missile during its ascent, in addition to a smiling face of Kim, who observed the preparations and the flight of the missile both outdoors and from a control room.