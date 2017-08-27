Quit this in order to lose weight!

According to the information given through a study, quit drinking coffee if you want to lose weight as drinking coffee might crave you to eat sweet treats and which in turn will increase your weight.

As per the researchers, caffeine not only boosts alertness, but also reduces a person’s perception of sweetness, which may make them desire more for such flavours.

Senior author and professor Robin Dando from the Cornell University in Ithaca, New York said, “When you drink caffeinated coffee, it will change how you perceive taste – for however long that effect lasts.”

“So if you eat food directly after drinking a caffeinated coffee or other caffeinated drinks, then you will likely perceive food differently,” Dando added.

The team analysed 107 volunteers and randomly split them into two groups.

The first group received an otherwise decaffeinated coffee with a 200-mg caffeine supplement, making it strong.

The remaining participants were given decaffeinated coffee with an added substance to make it the same degree of bitterness as the first drink.

Both of the drinks had added sugar and all of the participants then completed sensory tests.

The results reveal that people find caffeinated drinks less sweet suggesting that coffee changes how you perceive taste.

The researchers believe caffeine’s ability to dampen down taste receptors, leading to alertness, reduces people’s perception of sweetness, which could cause them to crave such flavours more.

Professor Dando said, “The act of drinking coffee – with the aroma and taste – is usually followed by alertness. So the panelists felt alert even if the caffeine was not there.”