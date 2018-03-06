Racial violence in Sri Lanka’s Kandy, curfew imposed

Curfew has been re-imposed by the Sri Lankan police in parts of Kandy city after clashes triggered by racial violence erupted between two groups. A police officer talking to media stated that the curfew would remain in place till 6 p.m. The curfew was imposed on Monday evening and lifted on Tuesday morning, but was re-imposed due to a threat of violence erupting again. The officer said security was heightened while schools and businesses remained closed. The Sri Lankan government,…

A police officer talking to media stated that the curfew would remain in place till 6 p.m. The curfew was imposed on Monday evening and lifted on Tuesday morning, but was re-imposed due to a threat of violence erupting again.

The officer said security was heightened while schools and businesses remained closed. The Sri Lankan government, in a statement, strongly condemned the violence and warned strict action against the perpetrators.

Clashes first erupted in the city’s Digana area on Sunday night after a 41-year-old man succumbed to injuries at a hospital after being attacked by a group of people over an incident involving two vehicles on February 22.

The police official said 24 people had been arrested over the killing so far. Out of the 24, 10 were directly involved in the killing. The protests continued throughout Monday night.