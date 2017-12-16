Radio has the power to entertain masses: Richa Chadha

Actress Richa Chadha waho was seen in the recent release Fukrey Returns, today stated that the reach of radio is unmatched in comparison to any other medium.

The “Fukrey Returns” actress spoke in support of version 2.0 of Radio City’s ‘Rag Rag Mein Daude City’ initiative.

She said in a statement: “Radio has the power to entertain masses across all classes of society and has a reach that is unmatched in comparison to any other medium.”

Lauding how the medium “helps bind together listeners from every nook and corner of the city”, Richa said the campaign — which delves on showcasing that radio is a theatre of the mind that transcends beyond being just a mere audio medium — about is a “reflection of the power of radio and portrays how it best relays the pulse of the city”.