Rahul accuses Modi for youth unemployment in Gujarat

Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi today blamed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the unemployment that the youth of Gujarat is going through and not implementing the 7th Pay Commission leading to the plight of contract and fixed salary workers in the state.

Keeping up at his 22 questions in the countdown to the Gujarat Assembly polls, as promised, Gandhi said: “22 salon ka hisaab, Gujarat mange jawaab. Gujarat ke haalat par Pradhanmantri se chatha sawal (as he directed his sixth query at Modi on Gujarat’s condition).