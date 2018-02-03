Rahul Dravid elated with India’s win

TAURANGA: An elated India U-19 head coach Rahul Dravid hopes that his World Cup winning wards will have many such lasting memories in the future, adding that the support staff had helped him make the title triumph possible.

“I am really proud of the boys and the effort they put in. “Proud of the effort they put in and couldn’t be happier for them. Hopefully it’s a memory they cherish for a long, long time, but hopefully not the lasting memory and they have many more great moments and bigger things in future,” the batting legend said after India outclassed Australia to win their fourth U-19 World Cup.

“I don’t want to mention names, but everyone in the support staff has put in a great effort. We do the best for the kids,” Dravid added as the boys in blue celebrated loudly behind him.

Electing to bat first, Australia were dismissed for 216 runs in 47.2 overs. Ishan Porel, Shiva Singh and Anukul Roy picked up two wickets each for India.